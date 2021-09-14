Peggy Baker Dance Projects take over the screens at Yonge-Dundas Square with a video and sound installation that explores female identity and physicality through 9 solos. Sep 15-17 and 19-30, 8-10 pm. Free. https://peggybakerdance.com/her-body-as-words

Presented in partnership with Fall for Dance North Festival and OUTFRONT Media Canada as a part of ArtworxTO.