Sep 14, 2021

Peggy Baker Dance Projects take over the screens at Yonge-Dundas Square with a video and sound installation that explores female identity and physicality through 9 solos. Sep 15-17 and 19-30, 8-10 pm. Free. https://peggybakerdance.com/her-body-as-words

Presented in partnership with Fall for Dance North Festival and OUTFRONT Media Canada as a part of ArtworxTO.

Venue Name - Yonge-Dundas Square

Event Price - Free

Wed, Sep 15th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM to
Thu, Sep 30th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM

Yonge-Dundas

Screening

Dance
 
 

