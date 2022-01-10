Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 10, 2022

Hewitt Plays Bach & Mozart

Canadian Angela Hewitt is internationally recognized as one of the greatest Bach interpreters in the world today (BBC Music raves: “I know of no musician whose Bach playing on any instrument is of greater subtlety, beauty of tone, persuasiveness of judgement, or instrumental command.”), and Torontonians will have the chance to experience her mastery firsthand during Valentine’s week when she leads and performs Bach’s sublime Keyboard Concerto No. 2. Hewitt also applies her poetic touch to other piano delights: Saint-Saëns’s frothy and sparkling Wedding Cake, Gerald Finzi’s poignant Eclogue, and the effortless perfection of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12.

Angela Hewitt, leader & piano 
Toronto Symphony Orchestra    

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12, K. 414
Saint-Saëns: Wedding Cake
Finzi: Eclogue
J. S. Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2, BWV 1053

Wed, February 16, 2022 at 8:00pm
Thu, February 17, 2022 at 8:00pm
Sat, February 19, 2022 at 8:00pm

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.

Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $35-$163

Location ID - 560761

Wed, Feb 16th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to Sat, Feb 19th, 2022

Roy Thomson Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

