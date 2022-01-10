Hewitt Plays Bach & Mozart

Canadian Angela Hewitt is internationally recognized as one of the greatest Bach interpreters in the world today (BBC Music raves: “I know of no musician whose Bach playing on any instrument is of greater subtlety, beauty of tone, persuasiveness of judgement, or instrumental command.”), and Torontonians will have the chance to experience her mastery firsthand during Valentine’s week when she leads and performs Bach’s sublime Keyboard Concerto No. 2. Hewitt also applies her poetic touch to other piano delights: Saint-Saëns’s frothy and sparkling Wedding Cake, Gerald Finzi’s poignant Eclogue, and the effortless perfection of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12.

Angela Hewitt, leader & piano

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12, K. 414

Saint-Saëns: Wedding Cake

Finzi: Eclogue

J. S. Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2, BWV 1053

Wed, February 16, 2022 at 8:00pm

Thu, February 17, 2022 at 8:00pm

Sat, February 19, 2022 at 8:00pm

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.