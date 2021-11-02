High On Hallmark (Or Comedians Getting High and Watching Hallmark Movies)

Toronto-based comedians Rachel Mason and MK Morris present High On Hallmark (Or Comedians Getting High and Watching Hallmark Movies) this holiday season. Dec 8 at 8 pm. $17.

High On Hallmark is a comedy commentary show that sends up the made-for-TV holiday movies that everyone loves to hate.

On December 8, High on Hallmark will feature The Santa Incident, Hallmark’s brief stint into sci-fi, with special guest comedian Kris Siddiqi.

High On Hallmark began as a live streamed web series where comedians Rachel Manson and MK Morris would invite their favourite Canadian comedians to join them on their couch, get high, and watch infamous Hallmark movies. After a popular run online, they are stoked that their little weird stoner obsession has become a sold out monthly live show at Comedy Bar.