High They’re?! Comedy Show

Blairing Out Loud Divertissements and Phresh present The High They’re?! FIVE and Furiously Phunny Comedy Show. Come on down on Friday July 15th and see some of the funniest people around. Laugh your tail off where pro Ian Sirota – who has shared a stage with Robin Williams, Dana Carvey and Jerry Seinfeld plus many others – headlines this banging show! Also featuring the hilarity of US television’s Comic Strip star, Ronnie Edwards who has shared a stage with the likes of other legends like Jim Carey and Chris Rock. 9 pm. $22 online or $25 at the door

The Parkdale Hall Theatre offers a perfect venue for comedy. Let your host Blair Brown fluff you up and introduce you to some seriously funny people.

*Lineup subject to change*