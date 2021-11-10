Hip-Hop from the Underground

New monthly series to highlight the freshest up-and-coming talent our city has to offer.

Lord Fury of the Wu-Tang affiliate Moon Crickets curates and performs at this inaugural instalment with a stacked line-up of local talent: Asun Eastwood, Lord Juco, Snackz, Pharah, Usual Suspektz alongside DJ/Producers MERCILLESS & FINN.

DOORS: 9 pm

TICKETS: $10 adv / $15 at the door

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hip-hop-from-the-underground-tickets-207580006387?aff=efbeventtix

N.B. proof of vaccination mandatory to gain entrance to the event