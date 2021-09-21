Hispanic / Latin American Heritage Month 2021

Happy Hispanic- Latin American heritage month Comunidad!

Let’s celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic/ Latin community in Canada 🍁!

These are the events we are preparing for you:

– Online concert with Karla Garcia and the wonderful violinist Jeimmi Carrasco as her gest.

– Virtual Art exhibition featuring talented artists in our community.

Join us in celebrating our Culture!

Let’s stay connected:

Instagram: @HispanicCanadianarts

Twitter: @HispanicCanArts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HispanicCana​…

Thank you to The City of Mississauga for sponsoring these events.