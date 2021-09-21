Election

Happy Hispanic- Latin American heritage month Comunidad! Let’s celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic/ Latin community in Canada 🍁! These.

Sep 21, 2021

Hispanic / Latin American Heritage Month 2021

Happy Hispanic- Latin American heritage month Comunidad!

Let’s celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic/ Latin community in Canada 🍁!

These are the events we are preparing for you:

– Online concert with Karla Garcia and the wonderful violinist Jeimmi Carrasco as her gest.

–  Virtual Art exhibition featuring talented artists in our community.

Join us in celebrating our Culture! 

Let’s stay connected:

Instagram: @HispanicCanadianarts

Twitter: @HispanicCanArts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HispanicCana​…

 

Thank you to The City of Mississauga for sponsoring these events.

Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 to

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Virtual Event

