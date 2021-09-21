Hispanic / Latin American Heritage Month 2021

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Happy Hispanic- Latin American heritage month Comunidad! Let’s celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic/ Latin community in Canada 🍁! These.
Happy Hispanic- Latin American heritage month Comunidad!
Let’s celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic/ Latin community in Canada 🍁!
These are the events we are preparing for you:
– Online concert with Karla Garcia and the wonderful violinist Jeimmi Carrasco as her gest.
– Virtual Art exhibition featuring talented artists in our community.
Join us in celebrating our Culture!
Let’s stay connected:
Instagram: @HispanicCanadianarts
Twitter: @HispanicCanArts
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HispanicCana…
Thank you to The City of Mississauga for sponsoring these events.
Location Address - YouTube
Event Price - 0.00