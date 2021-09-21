Election

Sep 21, 2021

Hispanic / Latin American Heritage Month 2021

19 19 people viewed this event.

Celebration of the Hispanic/ Latin community online concert with Karla Garcia and violinist Jeimmi Carrasco and virtual art exhibition (till Oct 31). Oct 1 at 8 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hispaniclatin-american-heritage-month-october-2021-online-concert–tickets-174524004997

Let’s stay connected:

Instagram: @HispanicCanadianarts

Twitter: @HispanicCanArts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HispanicCana​…

Thank you to The City of Mississauga for sponsoring these events.

Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Online Event

Concert or Performance

Virtual Event

NOW Magazine