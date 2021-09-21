Hispanic / Latin American Heritage Month 2021

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Celebration of the Hispanic/ Latin community online concert with Karla Garcia and violinist Jeimmi Carrasco and virtual art exhibition (till.
Celebration of the Hispanic/ Latin community online concert with Karla Garcia and violinist Jeimmi Carrasco and virtual art exhibition (till Oct 31). Oct 1 at 8 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hispaniclatin-american-heritage-month-october-2021-online-concert–tickets-174524004997
Let’s stay connected:
Instagram: @HispanicCanadianarts
Twitter: @HispanicCanArts
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HispanicCana…
Thank you to The City of Mississauga for sponsoring these events.
Location Address - YouTube
Event Price - 0.00