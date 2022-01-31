Hocus Jokus Comedy Show

Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 31, 2022

1 1 people viewed this event.

Is this Toronto’s funniest magic show or Toronto’s most magical comedy show? 

Trick question – it’s BOTH! 

Toronto’s funniest magicians have joined forces to create a 90 minute show jam packed with laughs and mind-blowing amazement. They’ll read your mind, predict the future, and do all sorts of other crazy sh*t you won’t believe unless you see it with your own eyes!

Featuring sleight of hand expert Jonah Babins.
Improv illusionist Chris Westfall
Comedy mentalist Ben Train
and starring winner of Penn & Teller’s FOOL US Wes Barker

And it’s happening for two days only – February 23rd and 24th.

So get off the couch, and join us for an incredible night of comedy, magic, and fun that you’ll never forget 

Get your tickets NOW before they disappear forever! 

“An Unforgettable Show!” – Toronto Star
“Canada’s top magicians!” – Snapd Magazine

Additional Details

Location Address - 224 Richmond St. W, Toronto ON M5V 1V6

Event Price - $25

Date And Time

Wed, Feb 23rd, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to Thu, Feb 24th, 2022

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

