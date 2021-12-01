Hold Up: A Madea Christmas

Join Alice Rose & special guest Alan Shane Lewis (The Great Canadian Baking Show, Just For Laughs) for a one-of-a-kind interactive screening of A MADEA CHRISTMAS – feat. stand up & live commentary!

This Christmas, we’re celebrating Black mediocrity and gender-nonconformity like only Tyler Perry can! A cross between a classic holiday film and a Hallmark movie, this festive gem holds a very special place in our hearts. Let’s make A MADEA CHRISTMAS a holiday staple!!!

*This screening features a standup comedy performance by Alan Shane Lewis and live commentary throughout the film!