Home Alone in Concert

Screening of the holiday favourite performed live to picture by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Dec 3 at 7:30 pm, Dec 4 at 2 & 7:30 pm. $61-$141. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. https://www.tso.ca/concerts

This beloved holiday favourite features renowned composer John Williams’s charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the TSO. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who’s accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). Also starring Catherine O’Hara and John Candy, and nominated for Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song (“Somewhere in My Memory”), Home Alone is hilarious and heart-warming fun for the entire family!

This concert is approximately 106 minutes long and will not include an intermission.

© 1990 Twentieth Century Fox

Scott Terrell, conductor