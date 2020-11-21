Home For The Holidays: A Comedy Variety Show

Waycik Productions presents a holiday comedy variety extravaganza!
2020 could use a little laughter, love & holiday cheer — and we’re bringing it to your home!
Streaming ONLINE, get ready for an evening of comedy & music, sure to get you in the holiday spirit!
Featuring Comedy by:
Tom Hearn, Brendan D’Souza, Ajahnis Charley, Melanie Dahling, Tricia Black, Alan Shane Lewis, Ben Sosa Wright, Aba Amuquandoh & Andrew Johnston
With a Drag Performance by:
Selena Vyle
and musical performances by:
Tai Wong-Clayton & Sarah Edwards
Chris Tsujiuchi & Kevin Wong
Hosted by Susan Waycik
Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can*** — all profits go towards the artists!
Ticket buyers will receive the link for the live stream the day before the show.
***Minimum PWYC is $5. If this price creates a financial barrier for you, please e-mail susan@waycikproductions.com and a complimentary ticket can be arranged.
