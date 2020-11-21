Home For The Holidays: A Comedy Variety Show

Waycik Productions presents a holiday comedy variety extravaganza!

2020 could use a little laughter, love & holiday cheer — and we’re bringing it to your home!

Streaming ONLINE, get ready for an evening of comedy & music, sure to get you in the holiday spirit!

Featuring Comedy by:

Tom Hearn, Brendan D’Souza, Ajahnis Charley, Melanie Dahling, Tricia Black, Alan Shane Lewis, Ben Sosa Wright, Aba Amuquandoh & Andrew Johnston

With a Drag Performance by:

Selena Vyle

and musical performances by:

Tai Wong-Clayton & Sarah Edwards

Chris Tsujiuchi & Kevin Wong

Hosted by Susan Waycik

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can*** — all profits go towards the artists!

Ticket buyers will receive the link for the live stream the day before the show.

***Minimum PWYC is $5. If this price creates a financial barrier for you, please e-mail susan@waycikproductions.com and a complimentary ticket can be arranged.