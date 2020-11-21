Home For The Holidays: A Comedy Variety Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsHome For The Holidays: A Comedy Variety Show

60 60 people viewed this event.

Waycik Productions presents an online holiday comedy and music variety extravaganza. Comedy by Tom Hearn, Brendan D’Souza, Ajahnis Charley, Melanie Dahling, Tricia Black, Alan Shane Lewis, Ben Sosa Wright, Aba Amuquandoh & Andrew Johnston. Drag Performance by
Selena Vyle, and musical performances by Tai Wong-Clayton and Sarah Edwards, Chris Tsujiuchi and Kevin Wong. Hosted by Susan Waycik. Dec 11 at 8 pm. Pwyc (minimum $5), all profits to the artists. http://homefortheholidays.eventbrite.ca

Ticket buyers will receive the link for the live stream the day before the show. If the ticket price creates a financial barrier for you, please e-mail susan@waycikproductions.com and a complimentary ticket can be arranged.

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-12-11 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-11 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy

Virtual Event

