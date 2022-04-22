Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 21, 2022

Homo Say What?

Enjoy late night Queer comedy at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre’s iconic Talullah’s cabaret!

Homo Say What? is queering up the late night comedy scene with a line-up of LGBTQ2S+ comedians who always bring the funny! Last month’s show sold out – don’t miss your chance to partake in some great gay laughs!

Hosted by Gay AF Drag-Queen-In-Residence, HILLARY YAAS
Featuring
DAN DONNELLY
CLIF KNIGHT
HEATHER MACDONALD
JUSTINE RICHES
& ROBERT WATSON

May 6, doors 10pm / show starts at 10:30pm. Tickets $15 + tax.
Buddies In Bad Times Theatre. 12 Alexander Street.

Come join the funny in the heart of Toronto’s Queer neighbourhood!

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre is accessible for mobility devices.

Fri, May 6th, 2022 @ 10:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
