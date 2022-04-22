Enjoy late night Queer comedy at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre’s iconic Talullah’s cabaret!

Homo Say What? is queering up the late night comedy scene with a line-up of LGBTQ2S+ comedians who always bring the funny! Last month’s show sold out – don’t miss your chance to partake in some great gay laughs!

Hosted by Gay AF Drag-Queen-In-Residence, HILLARY YAAS

Featuring

DAN DONNELLY

CLIF KNIGHT

HEATHER MACDONALD

JUSTINE RICHES

& ROBERT WATSON

May 6, doors 10pm / show starts at 10:30pm. Tickets $15 + tax.

Buddies In Bad Times Theatre. 12 Alexander Street.

Come join the funny in the heart of Toronto’s Queer neighbourhood!

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre is accessible for mobility devices.