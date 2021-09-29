Honey Beard w/ DJ Neon Fawkes & Anatonedamania

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
A-MINOR PRESENTSHoney Beard (Listen here: https://bit.ly/3tK1Vw6)DJ Neon Fawkes (https://www.facebook.com/neonfawkes)Anatonedamania (Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ltwGBW) Friday, October 15 2021, Doors: 9:30 PMHard Luck Bar, 772a Dundas.
A-MINOR PRESENTS
Honey Beard (Listen here: https://bit.ly/3tK1Vw6)
DJ Neon Fawkes (https://www.facebook.com/neonfawkes)
Anatonedamania (Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ltwGBW)
Friday, October 15 2021, Doors: 9:30 PM
Hard Luck Bar, 772a Dundas West
19+
$12. Get tickets: https://bit.ly/3nN0YC6
Location Address - 772a Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $12
Location ID - 563949