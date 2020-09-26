Honey Jam 25th Anniversary Concert Livestream

Honey Jam 25 celebrates 25 years of their all female artist development programme and concert. The 2020 concert takes place Thursday, October 1, livestreamed from the legendary El Mocambo. It will be a celebration of strong women in music where emerging artists will pay tribute with covers of iconic songs by female artists in a variety of genres – pop, hip hop, jazz, rnb, country, dancehall, rock, even opera! Follow them @thehoneyjam and check out the lineup at http://honeyjam.com/artists/#artists