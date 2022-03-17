- News
Hot Sauce Comedy is a HOT stand-up show at Toronto’s Nothing Fancy Bar. Hosted by Nour Hadidi (sometimes funny) and Aidan O’Loughlin (always pretty). Nour is Muslim and Aidan is gay – what does this mean? The show is gonna be fun, funny, flirty and hot.
Hot Sauce Comedy the spiciest way to spend your Friday night out in the city. With a stacked lineup of local and out of town talent who have been featured on CBC, Comedy Central, JFL and more.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.
Location Address - 1185 Dundas Street West
Event Price - $15 in advance, $20 at the door