Hot Sauce Comedy is a HOT stand-up show at Toronto’s Nothing Fancy Bar. Hosted by Nour Hadidi (sometimes funny) and Aidan O’Loughlin (always pretty). Nour is Muslim and Aidan is gay – what does this mean? The show is gonna be fun, funny, flirty and hot.

Hot Sauce Comedy the spiciest way to spend your Friday night out in the city. With a stacked lineup of local and out of town talent who have been featured on CBC, Comedy Central, JFL and more.

Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.