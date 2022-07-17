Hot Shots Comedy

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 17, 2022

Hot Shots is a weekly comedy show organized by 3rd Place Comedy featuring a lineup of our favourite comedians and Toronto’s hottest up and coming acts every Friday night.

This week headlined by New York Comic Rob Mailloux. Rob has been featured on the Bertcast, Legion of Skanks, Doug Loves Movies and has even toured across Canada with legendary comedian Doug Stanhope. July 22 at 10:30 pm. $10. Tallboys Craft Beer House, 838 Bloor West

Additional Details

Location Address - 838 Bloor St. W.

Event Price - 10

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 22nd, 2022 @ 10:30 PM
to Sat, Jul 23rd, 2022 @ 12:00 AM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

