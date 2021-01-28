Tom Hearn hosts a livestream panel of comedians who are ready to bring you their own Hot Takes. Featuring Laura Cilevitz, Baby Bel Bel and Coko Galore. Hosted by Tom Hearn. Feb 6 at 3 pm. https://youtu.be/qqOrQBAP5II

What’s a HOT TAKE? It’s an opinion that is likely to cause controversy or is unpopular.

Hot Take: Cancer is just Diet Scorpio

Hot Take: Kelly Clarkson is the WORST Idol Winner

Hot Take: Indica is better than Sativa

Hot Take: Ass is OVERRATED!!

Hot Take: Pepsi is better than coke