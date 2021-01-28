NOW MagazineAll EventsHOT TAKES

Tom Hearn hosts a livestream panel of comedians who are ready to bring you their own Hot Takes. Featuring Laura Cilevitz, Baby Bel Bel and Coko Galore. Hosted by Tom Hearn. Feb 6 at 3 pm. https://youtu.be/qqOrQBAP5II

What’s a HOT TAKE? It’s an opinion that is likely to cause controversy or is unpopular.
Hot Take: Cancer is just Diet Scorpio
Hot Take: Kelly Clarkson is the WORST Idol Winner
Hot Take: Indica is better than Sativa
Hot Take: Ass is OVERRATED!!
Hot Take: Pepsi is better than coke

Virtual Event

 

2021-02-06 @ 03:00 PM
2021-02-06 @ 04:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy

Virtual Event

