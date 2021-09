HOT TAKES is a panel show featuring Toronto’s most opinionated comedians hosted by Tom Hearn. Oct 8 at 11 pm. $40 for 2 tickets. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://www.facebook.com/events/379837320499426/

FEATURING:

Ajahnis Charley (Station Eleven)

Ayaka Kinugawa (Second City)

Kirsten Rasmussen (Slo Pitch)

Viza DeCline (The Stranger Experiment)

And Tom Hearn (Gay Garbage)