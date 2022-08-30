Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Hottest Stand-Up Comedy Show in Toronto

Aug 29, 2022

Hottest Stand-Up Comedy Show in Toronto

7 7 people viewed this event.

Come celebrate Labour Day Weekend with Toronto’s hottest stand-up showcase on The Danforth! Doors at 7:30pm.

Toronto’s hottest stand-up showcase is back. We know you have been itching to come back out and enjoy stand-up comedy. So we’ve compiled the absolute best standup lineup that you will ever see.

Event Highlights
– 2 Headliner Comics, 5 Acts Total
– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter

HOST 
– Sam Burns (Absolute Comedy)

FEATURING 
– Jessie Olsen (Comedy Bar)
– Tobi Solebo (Comedy Bar)

HEADLINERS 
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)
– Angela Maiorano-Thurston (Yuk Yuks)

Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows:
– September 6, Bring It! New Talent Comedy Competition
– September 9, Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show
– September 10, Saturday Night Standup
– September 15, Best Stand-Up Set
– September 16, It Hurts When I Laugh
– September 17, Luke Lynndale Live
– September 25,Comedy Jam
– September 26, Kamikaze Komedy
– September 30, Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show
– October 7, Hottest Stand-Up Comedy Show in Toronto

 Comedy Nuggets
www.comedynuggets.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.

Location ID - 562969

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 2nd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine