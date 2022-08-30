- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Come celebrate Labour Day Weekend with Toronto’s hottest stand-up showcase on The Danforth! Doors at 7:30pm.
Toronto’s hottest stand-up showcase is back. We know you have been itching to come back out and enjoy stand-up comedy. So we’ve compiled the absolute best standup lineup that you will ever see.
Event Highlights
– 2 Headliner Comics, 5 Acts Total
– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter
HOST
– Sam Burns (Absolute Comedy)
FEATURING
– Jessie Olsen (Comedy Bar)
– Tobi Solebo (Comedy Bar)
HEADLINERS
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)
– Angela Maiorano-Thurston (Yuk Yuks)
Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows:
– September 6, Bring It! New Talent Comedy Competition
– September 9, Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show
– September 10, Saturday Night Standup
– September 15, Best Stand-Up Set
– September 16, It Hurts When I Laugh
– September 17, Luke Lynndale Live
– September 25,Comedy Jam
– September 26, Kamikaze Komedy
– September 30, Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show
– October 7, Hottest Stand-Up Comedy Show in Toronto
Comedy Nuggets
www.comedynuggets.com
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.
Location ID - 562969