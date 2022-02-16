Comedy Nuggets presents the Hottest Stand-Up Comedy Show in Toronto – The greatest comedy show of ALL time.

This comedy night includes an amazing lineup including co-headliners, both doing 30 minutes of their best material. The show is hot and hilarious.

General Info

Date: March 4th 2022

Time: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM – Show Starts at 8:00 PM

Location: 154 Danforth Ave, Toronto, 2nd Floor

Price

$30 CAD per Seat (excluding HST), Includes a drink

Event Highlights

– Co-headliner Comics

– Welcome Drink included for each Seat

– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter

The Performers

SYED RAZA is one of Toronto’s top up and coming comedians. His hilarious observations won him the title of Comedy Brawl Champion in 2019. He finds inspiration and humour in personal stories that lie at the intersection of being a Houston bred Muslim-Pakistani-Texan-Canadian. He also cohosts the Crash & Flow Podcast and regularly performs shows the Comedy Bar, Absolute Comedy, Yuk Yuks and other venues throughout the city. Follow him on Instagram at @syed.raza.gram and @crashandflowpodcast.

FEATURE

LUKE LYNNDALE is a Toronto-based comedian. When Luke is performing, hang on for the ride – it’s fast and hilarious. In 2020, he was a finalist in the Comedian of The North comedy competition in Thunder Bay, ON and also performed in the U.S. Comedy Contest (Las Vegas, NV), Vintage Improv Festival (Boston, PA), and the New York Underground Comedy Competition (New York, NY). In 2021, Luke has performed in the Salem Comedy Festival (Salem, PA).

HEADLINERS

HOODO HERSI was also nominated for the Tim Sims Encouragement Fund at The Second City, taped her first TV comedy special for No Kidding and has been featured on Sirius XM Canada. Hoodo had the great fortune of opening up for Baron Vaughn, Moshe Kasher, Hari Kondabolou, Gina Yashere, Eric Andre, Jermaine Fowler and Matt Braunger. She has also performed at the 12th annual New York Arab-American Comedy Festival, Boston Women in Comedy Festival and Toronto’s Shedot Festival. You can read her writing on outlets such as Hello Giggles, Essence Magazine and Vice Canada.

CRYSTAL FERRIER has performed all over the world from Canada, to New York, to India. The first Indian woman to headline Kenny Robinson’s Nubian Disciples of Pryor and the newest addition to Kevin Hart’s LOL network, she is one to watch out for. By day, this SuperWoman is a Behavioural Therapist. By night, she is an actress, comedian, writer and producer. Also a mother of 2, this funny mummy’s real-life, raw comedic personality is unforgettable and will captivate anyone who falls in her company.