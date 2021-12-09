How Can We Keep From Singing

Etobicoke Centennial Choir is thankful to our audiences through the years, and we can’t wait to see you all at our events. After the abrupt pandemic shutdown and a year of virtual rehearsals, our dedicated choristers have joyfully returned to rehearsing in person this season. Despite the challenges presented by singing through masks and maintaining physical distance, we are thrilled to reconnect with old friends, welcome new members, and once again experience what choral singers love best and have missed the most – the pleasure of harmonizing and creating beautiful music together.

We are fortunate to have retained our talented professional staff: Henry Renglich, Music Director; Carl Steinhauser, accompanist; Mélissa Danis, soprano lead; Daniella Theresia, alto lead; J. Rigzin Tute, tenor lead; and David Finneran, baritone lead. Their dedication and leadership over the past year has been invaluable and inspirational. In addition, we are delighted to welcome Emily Parker as assistant conductor and soprano soloist. ECC is indebted to our skilled audio technician, Ben Ewing, whose patience and expertise enabled us to rehearse virtually and is now leading us into the uncharted territory of performing a virtual concert. We are gratified that a majority of our singers have remained with the choir and that several new choristers have joined us. ECC’s annual December concert is a beloved seasonal tradition for many people.

This year we are bringing beautiful holiday music directly to you, with a live concert recording filmed at Humber Valley United Church. This free one-hour concert features Camille Saint-Saëns’ lyrical Christmas Oratorio for choir and five soloists, along with a festive selection of Christmas carols, both lovely and lively. Light the fire, pour a warm drink and enjoy. The concert will be available for streaming as of December 16 2021 through ECC’s website (www.etobicokecentennialchoir.ca), on Facebook and YouTube.