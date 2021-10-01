Readers' Choice 2021

Howl & Roar Presents: Cathryn Naiker Live Album Recording

Cathryn Naiker records her debut comedy album with Howl & Roar Records. You have TWO CHANCES to watch, on Oct.

Oct 1, 2021

Cathryn Naiker records her debut comedy album with Howl & Roar Records. You have TWO CHANCES to watch, on Oct 15th & 16th at 7 PM ET at Comedy Bar! $20. comedybar.ca.

Cathryn Naiker is an accomplished Comedian (WICF Boston, JFL42, NXE) and Television Writer (This Hour, Son of a Critch, The Beaverton) who has been tearing it up all over Toronto. Hosted by Kate Davis and featuring Zabrina Douglas.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 15th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 08:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

