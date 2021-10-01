Howl & Roar Presents: Cathryn Naiker Live Album Recording

Cathryn Naiker records her debut comedy album with Howl & Roar Records. You have TWO CHANCES to watch, on Oct 15th & 16th at 7 PM ET at Comedy Bar! $20. comedybar.ca.

Cathryn Naiker is an accomplished Comedian (WICF Boston, JFL42, NXE) and Television Writer (This Hour, Son of a Critch, The Beaverton) who has been tearing it up all over Toronto. Hosted by Kate Davis and featuring Zabrina Douglas.