Harpreet Sehmbi – Live Album Recording

Howl & Roar is proud to present a live album recording with comedian Harpreet Sehmbi at Peach Berserk in Parkdale Nov 27th!

Attendees must be double vaxxed, please have your records & ID handy.

Meet our lineup! Early Show (7:00 PM ET)

Host: Zabrina Douglas and Feature Act: Sarah Ashby

Late Show (9:30 PM ET)

Host: Sarah Ashby

Feature Act: Jesse Singh

Headliner: Harpreet Sehmbi

Harpreet is a Toronto-based comedian, writer, actor, and brunch enthusiast. She’s an alumna of Second City Toronto’s Longform Improvisation and Sketch Conservatory programs and regularly performs stand-up all over North America. She’s headlined Wisconsin’s Lady Laughs Comedy Festival and the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival and was featured in the North Carolina Comedy Festival, New Jersey’s 6th Borough Comedy Festival, and Toronto’s Wavelength Music Festival.

She coproduces and hosts The Darjeelings of Comedy, showcasing South Asian female comedians, and The Anti-Token Comedy Show featuring comedians of colour. You can catch Harpreet starring in a web series she created called INDIE-pendent, performing at Absolute Comedy, and still trying to figure out left from right.