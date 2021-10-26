Luba Magnus Live Comedy Album Recording

- News
Howl & Roar comedy show with Sammy Farid and host Rebecca Reeds. Nov 19 at 7 & 9:30 pm. $20. Peach Berserk, 1694 Queen W.
Nov 19 at 7 pm –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howl-roar-record-presents-luba-magnus-live-album-recording-early-show-tickets-194681095397
Nov 19 at 9:30 pm-https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howl-roar-record-presents-luba-magnus-live-album-recording-late-show-tickets-194697604777
Come for the show, stay to screenprint a custom souvenir.
Attendees must be fully vaccinated. Please have your record & ID handy.
Location Address - 1694 Queen St W
Event Price - $20