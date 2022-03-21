Things Black Girls Say: Album recording with Zabrina Douglas

Howl & Roar teams up with Things Black Girls Say to bring you a LIVE album recording, April 16 & 17 at 7pm at Comedy Bar. Tickets are only 20+tax at the door and $15+tax online!

Come cheer for Zabrina Douglas as she records her debut comedy album with Howl & Roar Records. Both shows start at 7 pm sharp, so arrive early to get a drink and a good seat!

Meet Your Acts:

Host: Tamara Shevon (JFL42, NXNE, Irritable & Confused Comedy Tour)

Opener: Brandon Ash-Mohammed (Last One Laughing, Field Trip Festival, Just For Laughs Montreal)

Headliner: Zabrina Douglas

Zabrina Douglas is one of Canada’s busiest and hardest working comedians today. This comedy veteran is a parent of five active children, who maintains a demanding day-job as a nurse. Despite her competing priorities, Zabrina manages a hectic schedule as a highly sought after stand-up comedian.