Things Black Girls Say: Album recording with Zabrina Douglas

Howl & Roar teams up with Things Black Girls Say to bring you a LIVE album recording, April 16 & 17 at 7pm at Comedy Bar. Tickets are only 20+tax at the door and $15+tax online!
Come cheer for Zabrina Douglas as she records her debut comedy album with Howl & Roar Records. Both shows start at 7 pm sharp, so arrive early to get a drink and a good seat!
Meet Your Acts:
Host: Tamara Shevon (JFL42, NXNE, Irritable & Confused Comedy Tour)
Opener: Brandon Ash-Mohammed (Last One Laughing, Field Trip Festival, Just For Laughs Montreal)
Headliner: Zabrina Douglas
Zabrina Douglas is one of Canada’s busiest and hardest working comedians today. This comedy veteran is a parent of five active children, who maintains a demanding day-job as a nurse. Despite her competing priorities, Zabrina manages a hectic schedule as a highly sought after stand-up comedian.
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 20+tax at the door and 15 +tax online
