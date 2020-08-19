NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto-6- Mics-Online-Edition

Toronto-6- Mics-Online-Edition

LKCollective Media

Toronto-6- Mics-Online-Edition

by LKCollective Media
 
102 people viewed this event.

6 MICS is a music showcase featuring 6 Toronto-based performers including Zakisha, Neena Rose, Blue Will, HH Chace, Cocanina, Mo$$, Nanu and Tara Lord and hosted by Alicia Ace West. 8 pm. $10. Reserve.

.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-31 @ 08:00 PM to
@ 10:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 

Registration End Date

2020-08-31
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

LKCollective Media
Basically a team of creatives  who focuses on the development  and completion of creative projects through various media like music, video, photography and design.

Comments are Closed.