HUMAN RESOURCES presents OPEN BORDERS album release party

Jan 16, 2023

We invite you to come celebrate the release of Human Resources’ first 14-track compilation album known as ‘OPEN BORDERS’. The album is comprised of music from artists around the globe.

To celebrate the release we’ll be hosting a free pop-up event in Toronto, where copies of the vinyl will be made available along with T-shirts. Live music and non-alcoholic refreshments will be available.

 

we aim to promote safe and positive spaces for everyone.

Link to pre-order : https://humanresourcesdept.bandcamp.com/album/open-borders

@humanresources.dept

Additional Details

Location Address - 25 Liberty St unit 200 25 Liberty Street #unit 200 Toronto, ON M6K 1A6

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Feb 25th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM
to 06:00 PM

Location

Capsul Studio

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
