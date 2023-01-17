HUMAN RESOURCES presents OPEN BORDERS album release party

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
We invite you to come celebrate the release of Human Resources’ first 14-track compilation album known as ‘OPEN BORDERS’. The album is comprised of music from artists around the globe.
To celebrate the release we’ll be hosting a free pop-up event in Toronto, where copies of the vinyl will be made available along with T-shirts. Live music and non-alcoholic refreshments will be available.
we aim to promote safe and positive spaces for everyone.
Link to pre-order : https://humanresourcesdept.bandcamp.com/album/open-borders
@humanresources.dept
Location Address - 25 Liberty St unit 200 25 Liberty Street #unit 200 Toronto, ON M6K 1A6
Event Price - Free