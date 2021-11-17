Human Rights Film Festival: Comedy Night

JAYU is presenting HRFF+ ‘21!

You know what they say about humour as a coping mechanism against pain and trauma. So come laugh with our group of social-justice focused comedians at HRFF+’s Comedy Night, and let’s find a little laughter in the tragedy together.

The Night will be hosted by Nick Reynoldson, a young comic with a unique view on the world.

Join us for an evening of laughs from incredible comedians Hoodo Hersi, Rush Zilla, and Kyle Brownrigg.

Our headliner, Vong Show is the founder of RICE Asian Comedy Showcase and uses comedy to share his story and build a platform to celebrate unique voices whose stories need to be heard.

Presented by JAYU