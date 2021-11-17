Human Rights Film Festival: Comedy Night

Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 17, 2021

JAYU is presenting HRFF+ ‘21

You know what they say about humour as a coping mechanism against pain and trauma. So come laugh with our group of social-justice focused comedians at HRFF+’s Comedy Night, and let’s find a little laughter in the tragedy together.

The Night will be hosted by Nick Reynoldson, a young comic with a unique view on the world.

Join us for an evening of laughs from incredible comedians Hoodo Hersi, Rush Zilla, and Kyle Brownrigg.

Our headliner, Vong Show is the founder of  RICE Asian Comedy Showcase and uses comedy to  share his story and build a platform to celebrate unique voices whose stories need to be heard.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Dec 8th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

