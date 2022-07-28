Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 27, 2022

Humber River Art and Music Festival

Deep Earth Folk Canoe touring act Twintwa presents the first Humber River Art and Music festival at the Oculus Pavilion located at South Humber Park (east of Stephen Dr and Clover Hill Rd) from 1-5 pm on Sunday August 7.

Twintwa is bringing their paddling music tour to Toronto via the Humber River. Live music will take place at the historic Oculus Pavilion featuring Forest Her Dress, Nihilist Folk, Shae Tull and Twintwa. For over 10 years this dreaming duo has been paddling rivers across North America bringing their iconic music along the way. The event is Free for all to attend!

www.twintwa.com

Additional Details

Location Address - South Humber Park, Toronto, ON M8Y 3N7

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Sun, Aug 7th, 2022 @ 01:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Location

Oculus Pavilion

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

