Deep Earth Folk Canoe touring act Twintwa presents the first Humber River Art and Music festival at the Oculus Pavilion located at South Humber Park (east of Stephen Dr and Clover Hill Rd) from 1-5 pm on Sunday August 7.

Twintwa is bringing their paddling music tour to Toronto via the Humber River. Live music will take place at the historic Oculus Pavilion featuring Forest Her Dress, Nihilist Folk, Shae Tull and Twintwa. For over 10 years this dreaming duo has been paddling rivers across North America bringing their iconic music along the way. The event is Free for all to attend!

www.twintwa.com