Hump-Day Hip-Hop with DJ Blush

12
Aug
-
13
Aug

by DJ Blush
 
Livestream dance party with DJ Blush playing hip-hop, rap, G-funk, new jack swing and R&B from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s. 9 pm.

TWITCH.TV/DJBLUSHTO

 

2020-08-12 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-08-13 @ 12:00 AM
 

Virtual event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 

