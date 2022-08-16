HUNGRY 4 HAMMOND 2022 Part 1: Lonnie Smith Tribute featuring Organomix

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents Part 1 of our 2022 HUNGRY 4 HAMMOND series, featuring the music of Organomix!

Join us for this IN PERSON show on Friday, August 26th at Shady Acres* (Port Weller, West)

Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the performance starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $39 + HST, or purchase a Series Pass (3 shows) for $119 + HST.

This performance will feature assigned seating. To reserve your place, contact Darlene at admin@niagarajazzfestival.com

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

*Venue address will be sent via email prior to show date.