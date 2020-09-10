Hungry 4 Hammond Part 1: Organomics and Matt Weidinger

Join us on September 12 for Part 1 of a 2-part dinner & show series presenting four of Canada’s finest Hammond organ artists.

Part 1 Features:

Organomics – (Trio with Randy Stirtzinger on Hammond, Roy Patterson Music, Guitar and Graham Lear, Drums)

Matt Weidinger – (Trio with Matt Weidinger on Hammond, Ben Rollo, Drums and Chris Latta, Guitar)

This is a live, in person event taking place at a private Niagara location (location revealed upon ticket purchase, see website for pricing). Some portions of this event will also be streamed live from our Facebook and YouTube channels (beginning at 6pm EDT).

www.facebook.com/jazzniagara

www.youtube.com/jazzniagara

COVID-19 related safety procedures including screening and distancing will be in effect.

Limited seating is available. Ticket price includes a 3-course dinner with our catering partner, The Heat Is On Catering.

For tickets and inquiries: Contact Darlene at: 289-259-4997 or 1-844-LIV-JAZZ (548-5299) // admin@niagarajazzfestival.com

This series is presented LIVE on two dates: Saturday, September 12 and Saturday, October 03. Visit our website for information about our featured artists, and about Part 2 with JV’s Boogaloo Squad and The Joint Chiefs of Soul featuring Lance Anderson with Shamaka Khalid Ali.

www.niagarajazzfestival.com/2020-hungry-for-hammond