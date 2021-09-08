I Believe That We Will Win

Virtual launch for The Mining Injustice Solidarity Network (MISN) “Call for Imaginings” exhibition asking what would a world without extractivism look like for you? Paintings, collages, poems, music videos – and more. Sep 12 at 6:30 pm.

For the first time, the artists and their work will be in conversation with one another and will collectively vision a different future. The event will be bilingual in English and Spanish. Free. https://forms.gle/FCf8rNajZMPDF5mPA