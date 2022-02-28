Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Iconic – A Variety Show For Yer Nerve

Feb 28, 2022

Iconic – A Variety Show For Yer Nerve

12 12 people viewed this event.

ICONIC is a variety show for yer nerve!
Featuring drag, standup, improv sketch and interactive games!
—–
THE ICONIC LINEUP:
Erica Gellert (JFL New Faces),
Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (True Dating Stories, Baroness Von Sketch Show), Kirsten Rasmussen (Slo Pitch, Band Ladies),
Tallboyz (…Tallboyz on CBC)

Hosted by Hunni Krüller!
—–
Tickets are $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door.
TICKET LINK:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iconic-a-variety-show-for-yer-nerve-tickets-288031438787

Doors 8PM // Show 8:30PM

VENUE: Nightowl (647 College Street Toronto, ON M6G 1B7)

Additional Details

Location Address - 647 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B7

Event Price - $10.00 in Advance // $15.00 at the door

Location ID - 564583

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 10th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Nightowl Toronto

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine