ICONIC is a variety show for yer nerve!
Featuring drag, standup, improv sketch and interactive games!
—–
THE ICONIC LINEUP:
Erica Gellert (JFL New Faces),
Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (True Dating Stories, Baroness Von Sketch Show), Kirsten Rasmussen (Slo Pitch, Band Ladies),
Tallboyz (…Tallboyz on CBC)
Hosted by Hunni Krüller!
—–
Tickets are $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door.
TICKET LINK:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iconic-a-variety-show-for-yer-nerve-tickets-288031438787
Doors 8PM // Show 8:30PM
VENUE: Nightowl (647 College Street Toronto, ON M6G 1B7)
Location Address - 647 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B7
Event Price - $10.00 in Advance // $15.00 at the door
