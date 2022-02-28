ICONIC is a variety show for yer nerve!

Featuring drag, standup, improv sketch and interactive games!

—–

THE ICONIC LINEUP:

Erica Gellert (JFL New Faces),

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (True Dating Stories, Baroness Von Sketch Show), Kirsten Rasmussen (Slo Pitch, Band Ladies),

Tallboyz (…Tallboyz on CBC)

Hosted by Hunni Krüller!

—–

Tickets are $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door.

TICKET LINK:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iconic-a-variety-show-for-yer-nerve-tickets-288031438787

Doors 8PM // Show 8:30PM

VENUE: Nightowl (647 College Street Toronto, ON M6G 1B7)