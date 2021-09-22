Icons – Canada’s Drag Race Premiere

Election

Season 2 premiere with contestant EVE 6000 and Season 1 Queen BOA. Hosted by Jada Hudson & Miss Moco.

Sep 22, 2021

Season 2 premiere with contestant EVE 6000 and Season 1 Queen BOA. Hosted by Jada Hudson & Miss Moco. Oct 14 at 7 pm. From $96.50. Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canadas-drag-race-season-2-premiere-eve-6000-boa-tickets-172338829077

Additional Details

Location Address - 410 Sherbourne St, Toronto, ON M5X 1K2

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 14th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

