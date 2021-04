MABELLEarts livestream Week Four – Lanterns and Songs themed performances of community stories, music, guest chats hosted by Sergio Guerra, musicians Brenna MacCrimmon and Maryem Tollar of Turkwaz, puppeteers Afsaneh Zamani & Annie Katsura Rollins and the MABELLEarts community. May 6 at 7 pm.

http://www.virtualiftarnights.ca