Il Ponte di Leonardo featuring Constantinople + Marco Beasley

On Thursday, March 18, Marco Beasley, a specialist in Renaissance music, will join forces with the acclaimed Constantinople ensemble to celebrate, in music, a bridge that Leonardo da Vinci designed in 1502.

The longest and boldest bridge of the time, it was to span the Bosporus and thus link Europe and Asia. But it was never built. The plans, however, were preserved in the artist’s archives. Five centuries later, Tabassian re-imagines this bridge with the help of 16th and 17th-century works from the manuscript archives of the national libraries of Istanbul and Florence.

Friday, March 18 at 8:30 pm. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford. agakhanmuseum.org.