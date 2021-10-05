Sketch comedy and music with Ryan Sheedy and Sam Roulston and guests. Oct 26 at 9:30 pm. $25 (sold in pairs). Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/im-baby?ev=2021-10-26

Ryan and Sam spent 3 months together doing comedy on a cruise ship in the Caribbean. Nothing bonds two soft boys like hard time at sea at the start of a global pandemic- and they’ve got this unhinged, very stupid show to prove it.

Join them and a lineup of all-star guests and openers for a night of music, sketch comedy, friendship, and tasteful semi-nudity.