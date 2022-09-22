Immigrants With Attitude

A comedy show about experiencing life as an immigrant in Canada. Comics from all over the world talk about their Immigrant experiences. Whether dealing with racism or real estate, these comics do it with an attitude (except if their parents tell them not to do so!). Along with Vishal and Sunny, the show features a lineup of some of the best comics in the City.

Featured Comics:

Vishal Ramesh

Xulf Ali

Azfar Ali

Sunny Deewana

and more

Tickets:

ONLINE Price: $15

DOOR Price: $20

If any queries about the show kindly write to us at events@laalbutton.com or call us at 647-490-7858. Keep sharing.

Volunteering opportunities are available.

See you there!