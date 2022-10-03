Immigrants With Attitude

Oct 3, 2022

Immigrants With Attitude

A comedy show about experiencing life as an immigrant in Canada.

Comics from all over the world talk about their Immigrant experiences.

Whether dealing with racism or real estate, these comics do it with an attitude (except if their parents tell them not to do so!). Along with Vishal and Sunny, the show features a lineup of some of the best comics in the City.

Lineup:
Xulf Ali
Azfar Ali
Manny Mangat
Sunny Deewana
Ernie Vicente

Ticket Price:
Online – $15
Door – $18

Tue, Oct 11th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Comedy Bar

