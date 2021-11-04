Improv and Chili

This is an Improv jam that will take place on Tuesdays consisting of about 15 scenes about 3-4 minutes in length.

We will pre-book 12 acts to play with one of the special guest pro improvisors or the host. The booking takes place ahead of time on Facebook and the order of which will be decided upon randomly before each set. The other 3 acts will be lotto spots. These spots are created for new improvisers and they play with whoever is hosting that week. The show will run for approx. 60 minutes. 8:30 pm.

Note: This is a show created for new improvisers to learn and experienced improvisers to improve. Therefore any behaviour deemed offensive or which makes others feel uncomfortable (this includes both the improvisers and audience members on both ends) will be asked to leave and may be asked not to return.