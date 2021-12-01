Improv Cagematch

Welcome to the world’s most dangerous Improv show, where three mighty teams of gladiators will take the stage to prove who is the best of the best. This is not an exhibition. This is a no-holds-barred competition. The audience will determine the winner and crown a new champion! Join us on Tuesday December 7th at Comedy Bar for a night of comedy with Toronto’s best improvisers!

FEATURING:

S&P (Cameron Algie, Kevin Whalen, Isaac Kessler & Matt Folliott are S&P. They’ve brought their turbo charged style of play to Improvaganza, The Del Close Marathon, VIIF, Mprov, The Ottawa Improv Festival & Out of Bounds Comedy Festival. Individually you can see them in your favourite commercials or TV shows like Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Handmaid’s Tale, Odd Squad & Clifford the Big Red Dog.)

Affirmative Action (Alfred Chow, Manny Mangat, Edward Choi, Shaun Hunter, and Parth Parikh are Affirmative Action. They have performed at the Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament)

Uber & Klonk (Carley Thorne & Meredith Mullen bring the hilarity and have performed at Best of the Fest Orlando Sketchfest and Chicago Sketch Fest)

Hosted by Patrick Ronan (Miami Improv Fest, Detroit Improv Fest)