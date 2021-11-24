The School of Toronto Dance Theatre presents Impulse 2021, an energetic main-stage performance of ensemble works, showcasing dancers from all three years of the Professional Training Program. Works by Kate Alton, Michael Caldwell, Pulga Muchochoma, Brian Solomon, and Darryl Tracy.

Virtual (live-stream) performances: December 2 & 9

In-person performances: December 3, 4, 10 & 11

***

Do you want to join us instead for our special IMPULSE 2021 Dinner & Show fundraiser?

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/impulse-2021-dinner-show-tickets-207220801997

The Dinner & Show experience is created and delivered by our community partners at Daniel et Daniel. Tickets include a renowned three-course culinary experience, instructions for serving and plating, and exclusive access to the live-streamed performance on December 2, 2021. Choose your main course; beverage add-ons are available at an additional cost.

Proceeds from the event will positively benefit and contribute to student success, and your contributions will directly support the next generation of emerging dance artists.