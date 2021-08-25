In Concert: Russell Braun and Tamara Wilson with the COC Orchestra

- News
The curtain rises after more than a year and a half at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts as beloved Canadian baritone Russell Braun and internationally acclaimed American soprano Tamara Wilson return to the COC for a concert of opera’s most thrilling and famous moments. The two are reunited with COC Music Director Johannes Debus and the COC Orchestra in a lovingly curated program of arias and orchestral pieces from Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, and Bizet, among others.
For full details, including program information and how to watch, please visit coc.ca/InConcert.
Time: Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET (public premiere). Accessible online for six months.
Admission: FREE with COC’s digital membership. Sign-up now at coc.ca/stream.
Venue Name - Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts
Event Price - Free