COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Russell Braun and Tamara Wilson with the COC Orchestra

Online concert by the baritone and soprano with a curated program of arias and orchestral pieces from Verdi, Puccini, Wagner,.

Aug 25, 2021

Russell Braun and Tamara Wilson with the COC Orchestra

1 1 people viewed this event.

Online concert by the baritone and soprano with a curated program of arias and orchestral pieces from Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, and Bizet, among others recorded at the Four Season Centre for the Performing Arts. Sep 25 at 7:30 pm. Details coc.ca/InConcert

Admission: FREE with COC’s digital membership. Sign-up now at coc.ca/stream.

Additional Details

Venue Name - Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 25th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
145 Queen Street West, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Virtual Event

Location Page

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

Share With Friends