Russell Braun and Tamara Wilson with the COC Orchestra

Online concert by the baritone and soprano with a curated program of arias and orchestral pieces from Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, and Bizet, among others recorded at the Four Season Centre for the Performing Arts. Sep 25 at 7:30 pm. Details coc.ca/InConcert

Admission: FREE with COC’s digital membership. Sign-up now at coc.ca/stream.