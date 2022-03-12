By Bboyizm/Crazy Smooth

Co-presented by dance Immersion, Canadian Stage, and TO Live.

How do street dancers persevere in the battle against time? This dynamic, introspective, multi-generational performance has the answer.

It is said that the bravest thing a dancer can do is grow old – for a b-boy/b-girl, the experience is approaching heroic. In keeping with hip-hop culture, b-boys/b-girls present a façade of confidence and invincibility as they engage in battles to prove their value and establish their dominance. The resulting vocabulary is one of the most physically demanding and visually impressive of the dance genres and leaves no room for the expression of vulnerability.

For In My Body, Crazy Smooth – one of Canada’s top street dancers, performers, choreographers, instructors, judges, and community leaders – brings together an intergenerational group of dancers and an international creative team for an intensely rigorous investigation of the evolution of self and the effects of aging on street dancers.

March 17-19 at Bluma Appel Theatre. $29-$109. Please visit the Canadian Stage website for more information HERE.