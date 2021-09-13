Election

In Recital- Stuart Graham and Narmina Afandiyeva

Concert by the baritone and pianist with a program of works of J.S.Bach (Kantate Nr. 82, Ich habe genug), Arthur Honegger (Six.

Sep 13, 2021

Stuart Graham

In Recital- Stuart Graham and Narmina Afandiyeva

Concert by the baritone and pianist with a program of works of J.S.Bach (Kantate Nr. 82, Ich habe genug), Arthur Honegger (Six poèmes d’Apollinaire: extraits de “Alcools”) and Robert Schumann (Dichterliebe). Oct 9 at 7:30 pm. $30, adv $25. Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity|St. Paul Ctr, 427 Bloor W. https://stuartgraham.ca/in-concert/in-recital/

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR INDOOR PUBLIC EVENTS: Following the guidance and policies of the Provincial and Municipal governments, attendance will be permitted for those that are fully vaccinated (showing proof with electronic or hardcopy receipts of immunization against COVID-19) AND mandatory wearing of face masks. Hall capacity will be reduced to 50% to allow for safe spacing of audience members.

Sat, Oct 9th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
