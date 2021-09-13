In Recital- Stuart Graham and Narmina Afandiyeva

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Concert by the baritone and pianist with a program of works of J.S.Bach (Kantate Nr. 82, Ich habe genug), Arthur Honegger (Six.
Concert by the baritone and pianist with a program of works of J.S.Bach (Kantate Nr. 82, Ich habe genug), Arthur Honegger (Six poèmes d’Apollinaire: extraits de “Alcools”) and Robert Schumann (Dichterliebe). Oct 9 at 7:30 pm. $30, adv $25. Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity|St. Paul Ctr, 427 Bloor W. https://stuartgraham.ca/in-concert/in-recital/
Your Name - Stuart Graham
Your Email - info@stuartgraham.ca
Event Price - Advance: $25 At the Door: $30
Venue Name - Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity St Paul's Ctr, 427 Bloor W.
Venue Description
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR INDOOR PUBLIC EVENTS: Following the guidance and policies of the Provincial and Municipal governments, attendance will be permitted for those that are fully vaccinated (showing proof with electronic or hardcopy receipts of immunization against COVID-19) AND mandatory wearing of face masks. Hall capacity will be reduced to 50% to allow for safe spacing of audience members.
Venue Address - 427 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON