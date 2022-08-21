In the wind: A Not-Quite-Jazz trio

Join Racha, Aline, and Beth in an afternoon of wandering exploration of sound. Dance to the warbling vibes, immerse yourself in sound.

Free admission!

You have only boredom to lose. Join us in the musical conversation.

More about…

Aline!

Aline Homzy is an award-winning violinist and composer. Originally from Montreal, born to a Québécois mom and an American dad with Eastern-European roots, Aline’s original music reflects her culturally-diverse background.

Beyond composing music, Aline is a regular violinist in the studios of Toronto, recording other artists’ original music. Aline is sought out for her lightning-fast sight-reading skills, her deep knowledge of jazz and improvisation and her musicality and upbeat personality.

Racha!

Racha Moukalled is a composer, pianist and vibraphonist. She studied at York University and has played with various Toronto musicians including Donavan Lock, Rudy Ray, Sam Ruttan Quintet, Julia Favretto’s quintet, the Toronto All Star Big Band and more.

Racha’s main projects are the Racha Moukalled Vibraphone Quartet with Davis O’Donnell, Daniel Bado and Caleb Klager, and the Free Improv Ensemble.

Beth!

https://www.oboistic.ca/

Elizabeth Brown is an oboist, english hornist and gardener. Born and raised in Powell River, British Columbia, she holds a Bachelor of Music from UBC and an Artist Diploma from the Vancouver Academy of Music and has studied with Marea Chernoff and Beth Orson. She has played with many western classical orchestras and small ensembles from Vancouver and Toronto, and has recently discovered she likes jazz.

Beth’s current projects include the Untitled Ensemble, a freelancer’s ensemble formed to perform works by marginalized composers focusing on works by women, nurturing her new-found love of improv, and eating as many summer tomatoes as possible.

An unrepentant organizer of events, Beth is always up to SOMETHING.