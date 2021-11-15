In Winter – Digital Performances

The COC marks a change in the season with In Winter on December 18, 2021. The concert features a world premiere of a new commission by Métis and French-Canadian composer Ian Cusson as well as instantly recognizable seasonal favourites, ranging from the exhilarating “Winter” section of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons to yuletide classics like “Deck the Halls.” The company’s full artistic ensemble will be on display for this winter celebration, including Métis soprano Melody Courage in a COC debut, the COC Orchestra under COC Music Director Johannes Debus, the COC Chorus led by Price Family Chorus Master Sandra Horst, as well as artists of the COC Ensemble Studio.

Time: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET (public premiere). Accessible online, anytime, for six months.

Admission: FREE with COC’s digital membership. Sign-up now at coc.ca/stream and visit coc.ca/InWinter for more information on how to watch, as well as full cast and creative team details.

All repertoire, dates, productions, and casting are subject to change without notice.